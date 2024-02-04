Deepfaked Shit is Getting Real
An entire cast of deepfaked people—include a deepfaked CFO—scammed a company out $25 million.
Black Mirror has arrived, ahead of schedule.
Amazing report, sign of the times we have just entered into, from CNN: https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2024/02/04/asia/deepfake-cfo-scam-hong-kong-intl-hnk/index.html
Even scarier is that the employee who was tricked was suspicious, not naive, and still fell for it:
In the end, I am reminded of the economist’s term negative externalities. In the old days, factories generated pollution, and expected everyone else to deal with the consequences. Now it’s AI developers who are expecting to do what they do scot-free, while society picks up the tab.
That needs to change.
Gary Marcus regrets to inform you that he is writing two scary Substack essays today, because these are scary times. He is not even sure which one, this or the next, is the scarier of the two.
Amazing! Still derivative, but impressive.
Imagine if “Gen AI” were called “Internet/Digital reproduction engines”. Copyright law would have shut it down in less than a month. But since it’s “AI’, anything goes.
Except, of course, intelligence :)
I wonder to what extent this kind of thing—and fundamentally not being sure who/what you're dealing with when you're online—will lead to a relative increase in the value of in-person relationships going forward. The only way to be sure it's a real person if he's in front of you, in the flesh. (Until we have lifelike androids, I guess? then all bets are off)