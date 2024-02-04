Black Mirror has arrived, ahead of schedule.

An entire cast of deepfaked people include a deep faked CFO scammed a company out $25 million. “(In the) multi-person video conference, it turns out that everyone was fake.”

Amazing report, sign of the times we have just entered into, from CNN: https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2024/02/04/asia/deepfake-cfo-scam-hong-kong-intl-hnk/index.html

Even scarier is that the employee who was tricked was suspicious, not naive, and still fell for it:

In the end, I am reminded of the economist’s term negative externalities. In the old days, factories generated pollution, and expected everyone else to deal with the consequences. Now it’s AI developers who are expecting to do what they do scot-free, while society picks up the tab.

That needs to change.

Gary Marcus regrets to inform you that he is writing two scary Substack essays today, because these are scary times. He is not even sure which one, this or the next, is the scarier of the two.