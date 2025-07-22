Marcus on AI

Bill Benzon
3m

My basic feeling is that the accomplishments of LLMs in the world of bounded problems, no matter how difficult they may be, tells us nothing about their ability to do something genuinely original where they're exploring territory that has not already been mapped and subdivided. That takes an entirely different skill set. Is far as I know, the only way you can acquire that skill set is to go out in the world looking for problems to solve. None of the existing AIs have anything approaching that kind of agency and autonomy.

