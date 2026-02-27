Did Trump just overplay his hand?
We will learn a lot about Silicon Valley in the upcoming days
In just the last 24 hours or so:
• I argued that
The Washington Post reported that the tiff started specifically over a nuclear weapons scenario.
[Mass surveillance, likely of US citizens, is also at issue.]
Anthropic refused to back down.
Sam Altman supported Anthropic on CNBC
Ilya Sustkever supported Anthropic:
And then … President Trump doubled down and posted this:
This will almost certainly alienate a large part of Silicon Valley, and puts Sam Altman, and indeed the whole Valley, in a serious bind.
It will be very, very interesting to see how it all plays out.
§
This tweet doesn’t seem far off the mark to me:
§
My guess is that in time Trump will be remembered more for his AI policies than for ICE or his tariffs, and not in a good way.
If anything really bad comes of pushing premature AI too hard and too fast into to the military, he will own it.
Ahh, the supreme irony of CEOs who don't trust their own dangerous half-assed creations. Mary Shelley wrote a book that was a parable about such things, but I guess few have read it.
Sounds like the AI bros didn’t get the President they thought they paid for after all. Who would have thought?