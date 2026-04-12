Marcus on AI

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Paul Topping's avatar
Paul Topping
8h

I agree with your conclusion but I would reserve some funding for non-hybrid, non-LLM approaches. Deep Learning definitely has been successful but it is still essentially a statistical modeling technique. I think it is likely that evolution created brain mechanisms that go way beyond simple statistical analysis of input. We should spend more time and money looking for those non-statistical mechanisms. My guess is that, once we discover them, we will find that AGI does not require we turn the world into AI server farms.

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1 reply by Gary Marcus
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Gary Marcus
8h

I can certainly see an argument for that, but also for thinking that NSAI would be a better way to get to alignment. (and i don’t think a pause is actually at all politically realistic though possibly desirable.)

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