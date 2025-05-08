Marcus on AI

C.W. Howell
3h

"In a tweet that I cannot readily find but that got several million views, a professor used this technique with his students."

That was me. I ended up deleting my twitter last year because everything going on there, so I don't think the tweet's around anymore. I wrote about it in Scientific American, however: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/to-educate-students-about-ai-make-them-use-it/

I appreciate the shout-out. And I agree it's not enough of a redesign to fully salvage the situation; it was just something I came up with on the fly as my class was being undone by ChatGPT. I didn't have much hope though, and I actually quit teaching after that semester and have mostly given up on higher education. Felt like fleeing a burning building.

Peter Wiley
3hEdited

The root problem is not AI but the fact that well before AI turned up higher ed had become a transaction of tuition and time for credentials and connections. AI puts the lie to this situation.

