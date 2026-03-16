Marcus on AI

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keithdouglas's avatar
keithdouglas
7h

My late father was a pharmaceutical chemist. One of his last projects at the end of his career almost 25 years ago was on an anti-cancer drug. It seemed promising, etc. and I won't bore everyone with the details. However, his lesson to me (and to all of us) from this experience included this: "cancer is not one disease." He drew the further conclusion that a "cure for cancer" is going to be unlikely to found - cures or at least treatments for specific cancers, yes. But how will something with no knowledge of causation, no specifically chemical or physiological knowledge find anything in the haystack of ideas? Possible, just massively unlikely. I think he would have been appalled by this blind empiricism.

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Marc Atherton's avatar
Marc Atherton
6h

Re cancer: agree wholeheartedly. Re techno-optimism - ai software is simple, the human body is orders of magnitude more complex. I keep hearing in my field that LLM chatbots are about to usher in a paradigm shift in the effectiveness, availability, and cost of mental health solutions. Dunning-Kruger anyone? Would be great - not planning on holding my breath. 🤷

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