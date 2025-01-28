DeepSeek r1 is not smarter than earlier models, just trained more cheaply

It doesn't solve hallucinations or problems with reliability.

It is still expensive to operate ("inference"), especially if you want to make it "think" longer like o3.

The biggest threat isn't to Nvidia (people will still need GPUs, albeit fewer higher end ones), but rather to OpenAI and Anthropic (because price wars will undercut their hopes of making a profit). Furthermore, unlike some companies I could name, DeepSeek is actually, well, Open, which may help them lure talent from more walled off operations..