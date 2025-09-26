Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Dorsey's avatar
John Dorsey
12h

The last sentence Gary wrote is so true. A lot of people are employed in the pursuit of LLMs. If all the big companies were to abandon LLMs, all these people would lose their jobs. This is why so many companies will not admit that LLMs aren't the future of AI. No one wants to be out of a job.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Saty Chary's avatar
Saty Chary
12h

Hi Gary! Yes, you did call it earlier! Nice to see more consensus building up. But, 'world model' might be an oxymoron. Just like LLMs aren't able to build up models because it's all based on human generated text, models based on images, audio and video will *also* not be able, for the same reason - it's multimodal data captured by us. Use of video is particularly bad - no way a foundation model will figure out "physics" or human behavior etc just by watching videos!!! That's why science labs are a thing, as opposed to YouTube video collections.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
71 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gary Marcus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture