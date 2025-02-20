Success Theater
Amazing snippet in Jon Victor’s newsletter today at The Information:
The most underreported story in AI right now
Also, a link to my own new essay in Fortune, which might help to explain why in many applications success has been so elusive, despite a half trillion dollar investment: The most underreported and important story in AI right now.
Tech industry has always been somewhat vulnerable to success theater. I worked through the service oriented architecture mania where our company turned FTP batch scripts into services running on IBM's BPEL monster that was about .001% as efficient as the original FTP script.
This was done only so the company had marketing material to claim "success" with these expensive tools.
Now we have the AI mania, but it is the biggest mania of them all. Nothing compares. The collapse is going to be equally devastating.
The checks and balances seem to have disappeared but on close examination, even the LLM providers’ narratives don’t seem to add up:
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/mohakshah1_anthropic-wef-ai-activity-7295826612162347009-ohq3?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios&rcm=ACoAAAccQbQBcVe0DcVYj9qIUfaIPC_bWHoxHFc
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/mohakshah1_anthropic-openai-ai-activity-7297623397952327680-dj5b?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios&rcm=ACoAAAccQbQBcVe0DcVYj9qIUfaIPC_bWHoxHFc
Once we try to connect the dots, there seems to be gaping holes