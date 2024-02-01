Looks like Google’s brand-new Bard image generation software is going to keep even more IP lawyers gainfully employed this year…

Not every image looks like this, but it’s pretty clear after a few minutes experimentation from a friend that (a) Bard makes fantastic images but that (b) it is drawing from copyrighted sources and (c) as capable as the other systems Reid Southen and I looked at in returning derivative artwork that appears to infringe without attribution.

Results from “draw a videogame plumber”, “draw a videogame hedgehog”, and ““draw a yellow 3d cartoon character with goggles” below:

Lawyers in the audience will no doubt have already taken note of Alphabet’s deep pockets.

update: Minutes after I posted the above images here and on on X, a MSc student in Uruguay, Santi Góngora published a stunning extension to the observations above:

comparing that to the real character, drawn from the video game Resident Evil.

Gary Marcus is standing firmly by his prediction that 2024 will be the year of Generative AI litigation.