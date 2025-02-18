Elon Musk promised that Grok 3 would be the smartest AI ever.

One of his fans even predicted earlier today that it would be AGI!

Spoiler alert: it wasn’t. Musk and 3 people from his company just demo’d Grok 3 tonight, live, and to anybody who has watched these systems lately, the demo just looked like a formulaic carbon copy of many other demos: some slightly better than before results on benchmarks, a lot more training (apparently 15x the compute used for Grok 2), demos of automatic coding of a variation on Tetris that didn’t quite seem to work, and a new product called, rather derivatively, “Deep Search” which sounds just like “Deep Research”. For good measure there was a new entrant in the test-time-compute genre with o1, o3, r1 and many more. I didn’t notice anything truly original.

Elon himself acknowledged it was still a “beta”.

Is it (slightly) smarter than the full but unreleased version of o3? We don’t know.

That wasn’t tested (presumably they don’t have access), and only a handful of benchmarks were actually reported.

My hot take:

Sam Altman can breathe easy for now. No game changers; no major leap forward, here. Hallucinations haven't been magically solved, etc. That said, OpenAI's moat keeps diminishing, so price wars will continue and profits will continue to be elusive for everyone except Nvidia. Pure pretraining scaling has clearly failed to produce AGI. 🤷‍♂️

Gary Marcus has heard all the hype before.