It’s been a big year, GPT-4! Ten birthday observations:

• We might be reaching a plateau in terms of sheer capability. Nobody has been able to beat it decisively. Places like Google and Anthropic have put in a lot of money trying. None succeeded; instead there tentatively seems to be convergence at GPT-4 levels.

• There has however been lots of progress both in discovering potential applications and in putting GPT-4 class models into practice.

• But putting LLMs into production is hard; most work to date has been preliminary. Companies are starting to temper their expectations. Many initial expectations were unrealistic.

• Bad actors, who may have lower standards for reliability, appear to be using them for cybercrime and disinformation.

• Some core problems have lingered, particularly hallucinations, instability and occasional nonsensical errors.

• OpenAI was here first, but there’s not a huge moat; many other players appear to be catching up. We can expect price wars.

• Litigation will be major issue; many questions about sources and the legality of those sources remain.

• Climate impact needs to be considered, especially as models continue to grow.

• Profitability remains in question. Big models cost big $, and getting standout results might cost huge $; licensing and legal costs may be substantial.

