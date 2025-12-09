Marcus on AI

Amy A
1dEdited

Friend teaches physics at a university. He said homework grades and exam grades used to be tightly correlated. Now students get the homework right and fail the exam. Taking out big loans to fake their way through school. I see PhD students struggling to use NotebookLM to write their lit reviews. Why get a PhD if you aren’t more interested in reading the literature than learning a tool that will change in 6 months? Everything is a short term transaction. We need long term thinking.

Bryan McCormick
1d

Friends here are running Nvidia Spark boxes with local DeepSeek R1. They pay for the box, sw is free, and 90-95% good enough considering how poorly shrinkwrap AI is at delivering with high ongoing dollar cost. This was bound to happen someday and Nvidia was smart enough to build the sidecar appliance to do it.

