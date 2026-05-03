Marcus on AI

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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
15h

The Topol finding is interesting precisely because hes more bullish than you and still arrived at the same conclusion. When the optimist and the sceptic converge on "not yet," thats a stronger signal than either position alone.

The administrative work exception is the tell though. LLMs are genuinely good at summarising notes, drafting letters, handling paperwork — tasks where being wrong has low consequences and being fast has high value. The moment you move into clinical decision-making where being wrong means someone gets hurt, the accuracy threshold jumps from "good enough" to "better than the doctor" and thats a completely different bar.

The gap isnt really about whether LLMs can pass medical exams. They can. Its about whether they fail gracefully. A doctor who isnt sure orders more tests. An LLM that isnt sure sounds exactly as confident as one that is. And in medicine, the difference between uncertainty expressed and uncertainty hidden is sometimes the difference between a patient who lives and one who doesnt.

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Ovais Quraishi's avatar
Ovais Quraishi
13h

The amount of money wasted by AI in the past two years could have been better utilized to improve healthcare, leading to better outcomes.

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