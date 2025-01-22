Yesterday OpenAI announced a huge infrastructure project, partly framed as pushing the U.S. ahead, and Elon had words for Sam.

OpenAI’s announcement began “The Stargate Project is a new company which intends to invest $500 billion over the next four years building new AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the United … not only support[ing] the re-industrialization of the United States but also provide a strategic capability to protect the national security of America and its allies.”

Trump announced the project yesterday, and then Elon replied, questioning the announcement’s finances:

OpenAI was born on a public claim of a billion dollars funding, but from gossip I have heard, it was a long time before they saw their first billion; initial funding was far less; from what I understand likely $100M or less.

Elon thinks Sam is playing the same move that they once played together. He could be right. Neither is known for absolute candor.

Either way, Sam assumed (or alleges) the $100B (or whether the real number turns out to be) will be “great for the country”.

Like a lot of what Sam says, this is based on the conjecture, or in this case multiple conjectures: