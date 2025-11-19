Google announced their big new state-of-the-art model yesterday, Gemini 3, on most measures better than any other model out there. Still, the usual reports of silly errors and embarrassing results trickled out within hours.

No surprise there. Here’s my brief hot take:

It’s great model, as far as LLMs go, topping most benchmarks, but it’s certainly not AGI . It’s haunted by the same kind of problems that all earlier models have had. Hallucinations and unreliability persist. Visual and physical reasoning are still a mess.

In short, scaling isn’t getting us to AGI .

OpenAI has basically squandered the technical lead it once had; Google has caught up. What happens to OpenAI if Google undercuts OpenAI on price?

But biggest news was buried in the methods: Google got better results than it is competitors without using Nvidia GPUs, relying solely on their own TPUs:

If Google were to make those TPUs commercially available at scale and reasonable price, Nvidia’s dominance would end, price wars would begin, and compute would become a commodity. That would be huge.

Postscript on a separate topic: AI pioneer Jürgen Schmidhuber seconded and extended the concerns about Yann LeCun’s integrity that I expressed here yesterday.