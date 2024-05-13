GPT-4o hot take:

• The speech synthesis is terrific, reminds me of Google Duplex (which never took off).

but

• If OpenAI had GPT-5, they have would shown it.

• They don’t have GPT-5 after 14 months of trying.

• The most important figure in the blogpost is attached below. And the most important thing about the figure is that 4o is not a lot different from Turbo, which is not hugely different from 4.

• Lots of quirky errors are already being reported, same as ever, like this reasoning error from Jane Rosenzweig:

and this “hallucination” from Benjamin Riley:

• OpenAI has presumably pivoted to new features precisely because they don’t know how produce the kind of capability advance that the “exponential improvement” would have predicted.

• Most importantly, each day in which there is no GPT-5 level model–from OpenAI or any of their well-financed, well-motivated competitors—is evidence that we may have reached a phase of diminishing returns.

Gary Marcus greets you all from the Starmus Festival in Slovakia.