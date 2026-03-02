Last summer I wrote a draft of a long essay that I wished I had posted, which had a working title like “doomers’ own goal,” the point being that doomers, especially those who have screamed that AGI is nigh, have wanted to slow AI acceleration (at least until we could make AI safe) and instead have only accelerated it.

The unpublished essay pivoted around an absurd tweet from Max Tegmark, perhaps not representative of all doomers but certainly typical of what I have heard from many:

My view, once but no longer a minority view, has always been that these projections were widely off the mark

But they have also been influential, and not in a good way.

Today, the always insightful Casey Mock (who writes tomorrow's mess) has a new essay on “the consequences of three years of doomer propaganda” that reminds me, with a lot of chagrin, that I really should have spoken up sooner.

As Mock puts it,

the prognostications of the doomer community have been, nearly without exception, wrong — not in small ways, but in the foundational sense that the imagined trajectory keeps failing to materialize. That is what happens when your mode of analysis is closer to erotic Harry Potter fan fiction (which is indeed the medium in which Yudkowsky has delivered some of his prognostications) than to actual research and policy: by treating the political and cultural environment as stable and predictable, and treating fallible human actors as game pieces that will respond sensibly to carefully constructed arguments. But the world is messy. Fan fiction tends to leave out the messy parts…

they cannot model the messy Pete Hegseths of the world, even as their claims whet Hegseth’s appetite. The rationalist view of the world assumes, at some level, that the relevant actors are optimizing for well-understood, predictable variables and a clear understanding of what best serves their self-interest. What it cannot account for is bad faith, impulsiveness, ideological motivation untethered from evidence, random instances of force majeure, and personal whims and petty rivalries. And so while the doomer community spent years warning about uncontrollable AI systems that do things their creators didn’t intend, they apparently did not consider what would happen when the humans currently running the United States government got access to technology they’d been told was the hinge of history.

What happened, of course, is that when Amodei resisted using his AI for the nefarious purposes of mass surveillance and autonomous drones without humans in the loop, for which the requisite reliability is current lacking, Hegseth told him to f* off, and got the more pliant Sam Altman to sign a weak, loophole-laden contract.

History will probably regard that as a turning point.

Why was Hegseth so aggressive? Perhaps in part because of the hype, which the doomers, nominally independent from the hyperscalers, and with lots of pull in Washington, have often exacerbated. By proclaiming that LLMs would change the world, and that they would do so imminently, doomers contributed to the growth of the LLM companies (essentially free publicity) and to the White House thinking LLMs were critical to the survival of the nation.

Where has all this gotten us?

It has made dodgy companies that gave lip service to AI safety tremendously wealthy —on the promise, not yet delivered—that they could create AGI.

And made governments so covetous of this stuff that was allegedly like AGI that they have taken it by force.

And led governments to start using today’s manifestly unreliable tech in the context of war.

Which (precisely because it is unreliable) may lead to the accidental acceleration of war.

And in so doing perhaps lead to thousands or millions of unnecessary deaths.

Meanwhile, the race with China narrative has gotten overplayed (both countries will have their own LLMs, no matter what) and the immediate problems of LLMs from cybercrime to misinformation to nonconsensual deepfake porn tend to be underplayed, because unrealistic melodrama sucks away attention. And we may wind up with a boy-who-cried wolf situation when true AGI does arrive.

A great tweet came out while I was drafting this:

If the loudest doomers, many of whom are wealthy and/or influential, had not oversold generative AI, we might not be here.

Or we might have had more time to prepare.

The single biggest consequence of the doomer campaign has been to make the companies that make generative AI far more powerful than they deserve to be, largely on dubious promises that they have yet to fulfill. Many more calm predictions have been drowned out by doomsday noise.

Small wonder, as Mock argues, that government eventually started to believe – and to try to seize the tech.

Now we all may wind up paying the consequences. I am fully with the doomers in wanting to prepare for the future, but that needs to start with a realistic assessment of the present.

