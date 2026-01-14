Marcus on AI

Aaron Turner
17hEdited

Case in point, Hegseth has just announced that Grok (which is trained to mirror Musk's belief system) will be increasingly integrated into Pentagon operations. What could possibly go wrong?

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2026/jan/13/elon-musk-grok-hegseth-military-pentagon

Xian
17h

When I were a graduate student, we learnt that civil society means the space in society where people come together voluntarily to organize, and express interests. It originated from coffee store that people freely express their opinions towards some political topic.

AI can erode civil society by hollowing out the conditions that civil society depends on: trust, shared reality, voluntary participation, and human agency.

# Civil society requires a common ground of facts. AI weakens this by: Mass-producing misinformation at near-zero cost

# AI replaces participation with consumption(looked at Tailwind CSS)

# AI centralizes power away from communities. Local knowledge, norms, and judgment are overridden by global models.

# Civil society assumes moral persons, not profiles.

