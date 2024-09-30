Once upon a time OpenAI promised to be a non-profit, pledged to public benefit.
That pledge gave them tax protections, and brought in stellar staff, many of whom have left, perhaps out of a sense that the mission had been abandoned. One former employee made that point particularly sharply, yesterday:
Now OpenAI wants to renege on its promises, and become a for-profit. Nobody should able to make that switch for free, at no cost, or people will exploit nonprofit rules infinitely, going forward.
So how much should the transition cost?
§
The advocacy group Public Citizen, who I am have written about before, has a proposal: the change from nonprofit should cost at least 20% of the business, perhaps more, and the code should be opened for the public benefit:
You can read more about their analysis here.
Gary Marcus is author of Taming Silicon Valley, which touches in part how Silicon Valley often makes pledges it fails to keep.
Marcus on AI is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I'm struggling to see how it can be legally possible (never mind moral) to take people's money on the basis of X and then do Y. In the UK, that used to be called "obtaining pecuniary advantage by deception" [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Obtaining_pecuniary_advantage_by_deception], but now it's simply called "fraud". Prior to 2019, OpenAI accepted donations (a pecuniary advantage), and hired researchers at lower than market value salaries (also a pecuniary advantage), on the basis that it was a non-profit company, but has since transitioned into a for-profit. How this is not obtaining pecuniary advantage by deception (i.e. fraud) I simply don't know. What am I missing?
20% of the speculative 150B valuation comes to 30B but that's not cash in hand, just all hot air!
Much of MS investments in the billions has been in compute credits, they probably don't have much in cash otherwise they would not be seeking financing. All they got are the "IP" (code and weights) and "talents". "Talents" can bail any moment as have been going on. So I like to see they open up their "IP". (Nothing is free they got to give up something!) But I suspect there is not much there to see either, just some cute engineering around a transformer blackbox. Maybe that's why they don't want to open up as there then goes the aura around sam's head. The point is, no one should get special treatment, not even "market leader". Play by the rule and be fair.