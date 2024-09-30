Once upon a time OpenAI promised to be a non-profit, pledged to public benefit.

That pledge gave them tax protections, and brought in stellar staff, many of whom have left, perhaps out of a sense that the mission had been abandoned. One former employee made that point particularly sharply, yesterday:

Now OpenAI wants to renege on its promises, and become a for-profit. Nobody should able to make that switch for free, at no cost, or people will exploit nonprofit rules infinitely, going forward.

So how much should the transition cost?

§

The advocacy group Public Citizen, who I am have written about before, has a proposal: the change from nonprofit should cost at least 20% of the business, perhaps more, and the code should be opened for the public benefit:

Gary Marcus is author of Taming Silicon Valley, which touches in part how Silicon Valley often makes pledges it fails to keep.