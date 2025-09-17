If Anyone Builds It, Does Everybody Die?
What should we make of this widely-discussed new book?
Don’t panic. Don’t dismiss.
Max Tegmark calls Yudkowsky and Soares’ new book, which is about potential catastrophic threats from AGI to humanity, “the most important book of the decade”; the New York Times likened it to Scientology.
I think the truth is somewhere in between.
You can read my take at The Times Literary Supplement:
Your review cuts off at "And the most important thing we can..." (Talk about a cliffhanger!) -- can you provide a guest link to your subscribers?
I haven't read the book. Nor do I intend too. I've read enough fear architecture.
"If we don't stop wasting capital on 'AGI' the human species will go extinct." -me