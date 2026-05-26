Marcus on AI

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Tabula Terrae's avatar
Tabula Terrae
8h

There is likely an "Emperor's New Clothes" effect among the rank and file employees of these companies and many others where the upper management is trying to enforce this LLM fantasy. There can be severe social and career costs for any individual who chooses to speak out and say what they see (as you are valiantly doing here). It wouldn't be surprising if a similar effect is behind a lot of the company-level public pronouncements around LLMs as well. No-one wants to be the first to break ranks and see a hit to their career, their investment potential or their stock price. That would suppress a lot of dissent that we would otherwise see in a saner world, so we might expect to see a flood of dissent once the dam finally bursts (sorry for mixing metaphors).

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
8h

If EVERYONE runs at maximum speed in the same direction, there is a high probability it is not the right direction. Railroad overbuilding led to extraordinary levels of bankruptcy In the 19th century

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