Marcus on AI

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Linda Holliday's avatar
Linda Holliday
1h

Do you think palantir was involved in the targeting AI? Because the data on the girls school was 10 years out of date. Apparently it used to be some kind of naval administration office. AI in general can't seem to grasp the distinctions imbedded in recency and superiority. Humans are constantly weighing these iterative contexts. And you know --government, education and companies have no immunity to these highly-funded, sophisticated and overpromising sales pitches by huge salesforces, advertising and PR hype. Wish someone would send you a pitch deck!

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iollan286's avatar
iollan286
1h

Right before the start of the Iran war, I asked DeepSeek what the odds were, in the event the Trump administration decided to go to war with Iran, that the Trump administration would succeed in replacing the then current Iranian regime with one the Trump administration would find tolerable. DeepSeek said the odds were basically zero. Maybe the Trump administration wasn't using AI enough.

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