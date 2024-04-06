Anyone who has been reading me for a while knows that I have been genuinely frightened for years by what generative AI might do to the information ecosphere. Among many other essays was my December 10, 2022 essay on AI’s Jurassic Park moment (“New systems like chatGPT are enormously entertaining, and even mind-boggling, but also unreliable, and potentially dangerous.”), an essay in The Atlantic (“Bad actors could seize on large language models to engineer falsehoods at unprecedented scale.”), and my warning that Google should worry about polluting its own well (“How sewers of lies could spell the end of web search”).

And of course Renee DiResta to her credit saw it all long before I did:

In the old days, though, we were just speculating.

Things have changed. And as the old joke goes, I’ve got some good news, and some bad news.

§

The good news is that word is finally getting out more broadly. I was totally chuffed, for example, to see a quote from me this morning in the FT, done up in fancy style. My mom will love it:

Glad someone is listening.

§

The bad news, which outweighs the good, is that the problem is quickly getting worse. Here’s an example from yesterday

and another from Thursday:

I am old enough to remember when Meta’s AI guru Yann LeCun said on Twitter (in late 2022) that AI-generated misinformation would never get traction. Clearly he was wrong.

§

Shortly after Musk took over X (then Twitter), he claimed that he wanted Twitter to be the most trustworthy source of information on the web.

Ironic that his own chatbot, Grok, is making the problem worse. Meanwhile X itself is promoting nonsense.

§

I have said it before, and I will say it again. If we don’t get a handle on this problem, fast, nobody will believe anything.

Bluntly, we risk falling directly into Putin’s hands:

§

On Tuesday (or so) I have an essay coming out in Politico, about what the US Congress should do to make sure that we get to a good, rather than bad, place with AI. A bunch of the discussion is around transparency. One of the (many) suggestions, almost the least we could ask for, is that we should require all AI-generated content to be labeled. Mixing bogus chatbot stories in with the rest is a recipe for disaster, both for humans and for LLMs. It’s a downward spiral waiting to happen.

Senator Schumer, please take note. We need to move on this, fast.

Gary Marcus doesn’t know how to it say it more clearly: fast, cheap, automated misinformation left unchecked threatens to undermine trust — and democracy itself.