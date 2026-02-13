Irony:

Re Matt Shumer’s ridiculous blog that I commented on earlier this week….

Irony laced with Karma:

I have been writing for a long time about how OpenAI snarfs the intellectual property of artists and writers. Even I didn’t expect this update: OpenAI whining over its own IP being ripped off:

Man who literally begged governments for wholesale exemption from copyright law so he could free ride on artists and writers bitches about …. free riders.

It would indeed be one the great ironies of history if one of the biggest IP thieves in history was taken down by mass IP theft.

But a real victory for Karma.

Terror

Remember my essay last July about how Elon’s increasingly reckless behavior was personally elevating my p(doom)?

Hayden Field at The Verge just posted a big scoop: Elon’s xAI has basically gutted its safety operation in a reorg aimed at accelerating progress, with the company “concerned about being ‘stuck up in the catch up phase.” The scariest part is this:

“Safety is a dead org at xAI,” [Field’s source on the inside] said. Looking at the restructured org chart Elon Musk shared on X, there’s no mention of a safety team.

That can’t be good. A zillionaire hellbent on winning the AI race and no longer interested in AI safety is not what the world needs.