In the you can’t close Pandora’s box once you’ve opened it department, 404 Media reports:

Per an open-source developer, Simon Willison, who spotted this curiosity, Anthropic writes

While we encourage people to use AI systems during their role to help them work faster and more effectively, please do not use AI assistants during the application process,” the applications say. “We want to understand your personal interest in Anthropic without mediation through an AI system, and we also want to evaluate your non-AI-assisted communication skills. Please indicate 'Yes' if you have read and agree.

Fat lot of good that will do.

§

Let that be a lesson to all AI developers. What’s been released cannot be unreleased.