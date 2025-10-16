Marcus on AI

Ted Farris
2d

This upgraded scattershot AGI concept is still not meaningful. We don't have any idea how human conscious intelligence works so defining AGI in terms of the "versatility and proficiency of a well educated adult" is meaningless since we don't have any idea what that is. What we do know about human intelligence is that it is conscious, embodied, emotional, goal directed and driven by wants and desires that reflect its need to survive, thrive and reproduce. No AI has any of these qualities or characteristics and no one has any idea how to build those qualities or characteristics into an AI.

So not only is AGI not a meaningful goal, it is not even a meaningful concept until we fully understand how conscious biological intelligence works. And no one even has a remotely credible theory about that. Much less a way of building it.

4 replies
Jared
2d

I keep beating this dead horse but beat I will.

We will not see true AGI until we see domain-specific AGI for legal research and analysis.

Legal research and analysis has the benefit of having the best data to work off of. Functionally every single case is already available in one data set. But not only that, it is already pre-labeled. Products like Westlaw already make all the connections between the cases. If we can’t solve this, true AGI is a pipe dream.

Especially given how much value there would be in domain-specific AGI that can handle the legal research and analysis. Not only technology-wise is this what must be the case, there is a massive financial and legal benefit to this as well

82 more comments...

