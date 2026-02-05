First half hour of trading today, in yet another rough day for tech stocks.

The big economic news in AI 2025 was circular financing, like a deal in which Nvidia was supposedly going to put in $100 billion into OpenAI which would then buy a lot of Nvidia chips. No picture better captures last year’s vibe than this NSFW one (origins unknown) that was floating around on social media:

The big economic news in AI 2026 is that all that is poised to collapse.

Significantly, over the last few days Nvidia has apparently pulled back on its $100B promise; they are now hinting at something like a more modest $20B.

That’s a huge problem for OpenAI, given its immense many billions a year burn rate.

The Guardian rightly called all this out this morning:

The Guardian article is, for the most part, great. But I do have one small objection.

On the plus side, it concisely explains what circular financing means (“This was a circular arrangement through which the chipmaker would supply the ChatGPT developer with huge sums of money that would largely go towards the purchase of its own chips”). And the article rightly points out how these kinds of deals a lot of people nervous (“it is this type of deal that has alarmed some market watchers, who detect a whiff of the 1999-2000 dotcom bubble in these transactions.”)

Furthermore, aptly, if a little understated, the authors write “That a $100bn deal between two of the most crucial players in AI appears to have evaporated over a weekend is unsettling”.

My only objection is to the second part of the subheadline, “Apparent collapse of Nvidia–OpenAI tie-up raises questions about circular funding and who will bear the cost of AI’s expansion”. The first part is dead on; the apparent collapse of a marquee $100B deal between two immense and central players does indeed raises a ton of questions.

But the second clause, the one about who will bear the cost of the expansions, leaves out another, very real possibility. If this deal collapses, possibly bringing down OpenAI, the multitrillion dollar expansion that so many were anticipating might well not happen at all.