Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aiman Najjar's avatar
Aiman Najjar
16h

Great, now the people at the Pentagon are suffering from AI psychosis. That's why you don't become "buddies" with chatbots.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Mark Gibbs's avatar
Mark Gibbs
16h

The Pentagon is making a political decision while cosplaying in a lab coat.

Reply
Share
56 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gary Marcus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture