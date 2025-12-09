Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Haniya Rae's avatar
Haniya Rae
2dEdited

Nvidia doesn’t have any more buyers to sell to because most companies are finding out that LLMs can’t solve all their problems, plus Google TPUs, as you mentioned, mean their dominance is questioned. Nvidia is also propping up the stock market at the moment. China is the only way to keep this dance going for a little while longer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Gary Marcus and others
Evan Wayne Miller's avatar
Evan Wayne Miller
2d

“Is the White House’s AI Policy Coherent?”

Gee, I don’t know Gary, let me think about it…

NO

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
86 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Gary Marcus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture