Marcus on AI

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffrey L Kaufman's avatar
Jeffrey L Kaufman
17h

Gertrude Stein deserves a shout-out in the context of this essay: "When you get there, there is no there there".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Hack's avatar
John Hack
15h

I've got decades of experience in enterprise software development, across many paradigms and platforms. AI has become indispensable in my work, and AI can significantly amplify the productivity of a developer who knows what they're doing, but cannot deliver working code for non-trivial apps, much less develop production-quality, maintainable apps.

Vibe coding reminds me of the guys in the 90's who wrote a few VB macros in Excel and thought they were ready to start coding financial systems software.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
99 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gary Marcus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture