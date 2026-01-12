Some recent news, all long anticipated by this newsletter:

LLMs can still cannot be trusted:

A large fraction of what LLMs do is mostly just memorization (and Hinton was on the wrong side of this argument):

They still aren’t adding a lot of quantifiable value to the world:

via newsletter

Scaling isn’t going all that well, anymore, and probably won’t cure these problems.

Trying to orient our economy and geopolitical policy around such shoddy technology — particularly on the unproven hopes that it will dramatically improve– is a mistake.