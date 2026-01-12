Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jared's avatar
Jared
4m

The fundamental problem with generative AI is that the creators overpromised. The underlying technology itself is fine. There is a real business here.

It is just not what the creators are saying it is. It is substantially smaller and less significant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gary Marcus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture