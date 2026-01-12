Let’s be honest, Generative AI isn’t going all that well
A sampling of recent news
Some recent news, all long anticipated by this newsletter:
LLMs can still cannot be trusted:
A large fraction of what LLMs do is mostly just memorization (and Hinton was on the wrong side of this argument):
They still aren’t adding a lot of quantifiable value to the world:
Scaling isn’t going all that well, anymore, and probably won’t cure these problems.
Trying to orient our economy and geopolitical policy around such shoddy technology — particularly on the unproven hopes that it will dramatically improve– is a mistake.
The fundamental problem with generative AI is that the creators overpromised. The underlying technology itself is fine. There is a real business here.
It is just not what the creators are saying it is. It is substantially smaller and less significant.