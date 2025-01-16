“LLMs amplify existing security risks and introduce new ones”
also: “the work of securing AI systems will never be complete”
Even Microsoft sees it. New paper at arXiv:
If that’s not enough to make you nervous, there’s always this tweet from a couple days ago:
Easily jailbroken AI agents that excel at mimicry but lack the capacity and imperative to evaluate the consequences of their actions are going to cause massive harm.
“Mainlining them” into the veins of society, as the UK proposes to do, is a huge mistake.
Gary Marcus keeps wanting to cut back on issuing warnings about AI, but reality keeps pulling him back in. He hopes to be offline for a while, but you can hear his latest interview, with The Economist, entitled “Does AI need a reality check”, here.
I've always been concerned about the hype and misrepresentation of AI but I've struggled making my case when arguing with "less techie" folks about it. Thank you for all you do to cut thru the BS and make it easier for the rest of use to explain the perils of AI to our loved ones by making the issues around it clearer for the layperson. Finding your substack has been sanity saving for me!
and on top of that, AI "writes" code that's unsecure and easily hacked. Technical debt up the wazoo for any naive org that dares the shortcutting. https://davidhsing.substack.com/p/ai-replacing-coders-not-so-fast