Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex Tolley's avatar
Alex Tolley
11h

Thank you for posting this very important PSA. As I started reading it, my thought was "surely this only applies to serious developers tempted to use tools that incorporate LLMs." Then I realized that no, it affects everyone, even those who were hoping democratized code applications would be helpful.

JFC! No! While no longer a software developer, I recall how malware was getting into code via altered code libraries, and how to avoid this. The O'Reilly company posts some exploits every month as a warning that malicious exploits and patching are in an arms race. Then there was the hope that AI would help the defenders, but as we know from some recent exploits, this isn't always the case.

What I now fear is that coding might be forced backward in some cases. Code libraries will have to be guaranteed correct before use. AI code tools might have to up their game considerably, or be abandoned, with hand coding and code reviews de rigueur. [Many, many years ago, I met a software developer for a UK military supplier. He told me it was so boring because even a small code change, e.g., a line in C++, had to go through reviews before it could be implemented.]

Funnily enough, Isaac Asimov wrote a short story about how the world was crippled by software/robots deliberately making small mistakes, which upset the functioning of the global economy. More recently, Peter Watts' "Rifters" trilogy described a world with rogue AI software infused everywhere and running rampant through the global networks.

The reality is that code is written by major companies like Microsoft, down through organizations that get ever smaller, to home/retired coders who rely on clean code libraries. I have dabbled with using LLMs to write functions and check that the I/O is correct. I have been dazzled by claims of LLM tools writing complex functional applications via "vibe-coding". enthusiast Ethan Moellick wrote such a post recently, "GPT5 - Just Gets Stuff Done". There is at least one YouTube video of a developer meeting where the presenter states that vibe-coding is the future and why it is superior. If it is, then there had better be far better tools to counter these attacks. It is also making me aware that existing A/V and malware software to protect against malicious code may not be sufficient.

I would hate to have to go back to "stone age" coding, but I fear that the attacks described are going to poison the internet, making it that much more costly to use computers safely.

It isn't superintelligent AI that is the problem, but a proliferation of malicious code generated by AI that will end us, not with a bang, but a whimper.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Earl Boebert's avatar
Earl Boebert
12h

I was heavily involved in computer security from my Air Force days in the 1960s to my retirement from Sandia in 2005, and have followed the field ever since. During that time I watched the tech bros grow rich from the deliberate exploitation of externalities and moral hazard. This latest development suggests that these parasites are nearing the point of killing their host.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gary Marcus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture