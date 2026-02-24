Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noel Rock's avatar
Noel Rock
1d

Sorry to hear that Gary. I’m sure she was very proud of you. May she rest in peace.

Reply
Share
Sheila Hayman's avatar
Sheila Hayman
1d

We read in this all the things that drive you in your determination to put humans before machines, and let the machines serve humanity, not destroy it. You are lucky to have had such an example, and you write about her beautifully.

Reply
Share
169 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gary Marcus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture