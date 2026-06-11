Marcus on AI

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Fukitol's avatar
Fukitol
31m

Section 230 would have been fine if narrowly, instead of maximally, interpreted.

There is always going to be some offense jockey looking for a way to peddle feigned outrage into a tidy profit. Without Section 230 we would be flooded by endless frivolous lawsuits over everything ever posted anonymously in a comment section, as I am doing right now. Most of these would fail on merits, but the financial burden of defending against them would make it nearly impossible to profitably run internet infrastructure at any level.

I'm open to a better solution to the same problem. And certainly it shouldn't shield service providers from their own content and editorial choices, whether human or algorithmic. That was an unfortunate interpretation of the law from the start. But I don't think we can do away with it unless we come up with a viable replacement in the process. Or, can burn the internet down. That would be fine I guess.

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David Black's avatar
David Black
31m

Section 230 is one the most misunderstood and misrepresented laws. It has never been about blanket liability for platforms. It only applies to 3rd party (user) content posted to the platform. It allows platforms to moderate content as it is reported, which takes time. Moderating at scale is impossible. A platform simply cannot knowingly ignore user criminal/illegal content and use section 230 as a shield, that’s not how it works.

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