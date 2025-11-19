Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
3dEdited

Done! Thanks for sharing this news, and a link to something we can do about it. And I'm sharing that link too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Geoff Livingston's avatar
Geoff Livingston
3d

Sounds like another strike down in Court. Presidential fiat doesn't work, even when Sam Altman puts a bug in the Orange Blight's ear.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
60 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gary Marcus
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture