1. Take the mostly horizontal part (yellow dots, actually attested); 2. Infer vertical.

A couple days ago METR, a think tank that evaluates AI, dropped its latest graph, and the Twitterverse quickly became overwhelmed with panic, including a pile of tweets like these (and the one above):

and

All were triggered by METR’s latest edition of their famous “time horizon” graph:

Even the usually sober forecaster Peter Wildeford worried that Mythos had “broken” the graph, meaning that we could no longer measure the limits of AI capabilities:

Hold on. Let’s take a deep breath.

(And let’s ignore the fact that “Deep learning is hitting a wall” was an essay about the limits of pure scaling, rather than what Wildeford is discussing.)

What the METR “time horizon” graph is measuring – with two important asterisks that I will get to — is the length (measured in time) of software development tasks that frontier models can complete, normed against human software engineers.

It used to be that the best “frontier models” could “succeed” at tasks that would occupy humans for a minute, then they could “succeed” at two minute task, then four, then eight etc; it’s up to sixteen hours now (but wait for the asterisks).

The implication is that systems are steadily getting better and better, at tasks that are more and more complex.

As Ernest Davis and I discussed a year ago, there are a bunch of problems with how the task is conceived and implemented, but for now let’s just stipulate for the sake of argument that the graph has been carefully made.

Here’s some context:

Claude Code is a real advance; Mythos probably builds on some of what is learned there. But…

If you read METR’s tweet about their graph carefully, it is about achieving *50%* success. Not 100 or 99 or even 90. (There is an 80% version, and it looks less ominous; it is the same general shape, but much lower overall performance.)

For exactly that reason, Wildeford’s concern about Mythos “breaking the graph” is a red herring. He’s saying that Mythos basically solves all the tasks that METR had prepared for the benchmark. And I don’t doubt that that’s true. But it’s only true at the arbitrary 50% success level. There is plenty of headroom left on the current METR set of tasks if you simply demand 80% success, even more headroom if you demand 95% success. (It’s also stacking the deck to only look at jobs that take a day or two, when the real job of a software engineer may involve overseeing projects that take months or years.)

More broadly, the key problem with GenAI has been reliability; a graph that demands only 50% success does not address reliable performance. At all.

The graph pertains only to software-development tasks. Not general intelligence.

It certainly doesn’t tell you that Mythos can do *most* things that humans can do in 16 hours, let alone do them reliably. (Example, watch a two-hour Hollywood movie that nobody has seen before and sensibly discuss key plot points.)

Importantly, the graph doesn’t show you *how* the improvements have been made. As noted in my newsletter, a lot of the advance in recent months is likely from the incorporation of symbolic tools (like code interpreters, verification, and harnesses) rather than from model scaling per se. (Incidentally, this is yet another vindication of neurosymbolic AI – not proof that LLMs themselves can be perpetually scaled. Nor a proof that another trillion dollars will indefinitely continue the trends shown in the graph.)

Per a graph that Ramez Naam showed a month ago, Mythos is not actually far off trend on the ECI benchmark, which is a broader measure.

Bottom line: Mythos is awfully good at coding relative to its predecessors, but 50% is a low bar, and (a) we don’t have data at 95% or 99% success, we don’t know that the curves will keep going, and (b) we don’t have evidence that Mythos is actually an important step towards broad superintelligence.

Instead, its techniques likely work best with things like coding and math, where formal verification (good old symbolic AI for the win!) can straightforwardly apply.

Ramez Naam was sharp on this point, too, yesterday:

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Here’s an even wilder extrapolation from a few days ago, about money rather than task performance:

To anticipate that Anthropic will have $2T revenue in 2030 is a perfect example of what I have often called the trillion pound baby fallacy: Just because a baby doubles in weight in its first four months doesn’t mean it will continue to doubling every few months til he goes away to college.

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Over and over I saw variants on the trillion pound baby fallacy yesterday with the METR graph, with people assuming that processes that initially doubled would continue unimpaired, indefinitely. Very few exponential processes do.

Babies don’t keep doubling forever, and nor will AI progress. We might hit resource constraints (energy, chips etc); “benchmarkmaxxing” (teaching to the test, which hears means building tools that focus around software design) may have limits; formal verification techinques may hit limits in less formal problems; some types of challanges (e.g., reasoning accurately with respect to world models, reducing hallucinations etc) may simply not be amenable to current approaches; and so on.

We can be absolutely sure that the task length “time horizon” for AI is not going to keep doubling until “time horizons will be 580 times the age of the universe” as Lisan al-Ghaib joked.

And most importantly, solving (some aspects of) software design is not open-ended intelligence. AI is definitely getting better at some things, but there is no reason to think that it is close to fully general yet.

My strong intuition is that Mythos will be under 20% and perhaps under 10% on the Remote Labor Index (a benchmark of percent of online tasks a bot can do), and with no meaningful improvement on doing physical jobs — which means the number of actual full human jobs that can be entirely replaced will remain small, at least for now.

In short, there is no need (yet?) to panic.