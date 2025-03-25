Elon Musk, yesterday: “Rigorous adherence to truth is the only way to build safe Al.”

Musk’s own AI, Grok, just now: “Musk's pattern-whether it's about immigration, elections, or social issues-shows he'll often signal-boost stuff from shaky sources if it fits his narrative or gets a reaction… It's not always about outright falsehoods-sometimes it's exaggeration or speculation dressed up as fact-but the common thread is a casual disregard for vetting.”

I salute Musk for insisting that “Rigorous adherence to truth” is a prerequisite for safe AI.

May he someday hold himself to that standard.

Ps For those interested, here’s a screenshot of Grok’s output; my full conversation can be found here.