Larry Jewett
1h

Chatterbotty” (an update for the times of Lewis Carroll’s “Jabberwocky”)

‘Twas guiling and the Valley boyz

      Did hype and gamble on the web

All flimsy were the ‘standard’ marks,

      Olympic maths o’erplayed

“Beware the Chatterbot, my son!

      The free’s that bait, the pro’s that catch!

Beware the ‘Open’ word, and shun

      Felonious infringements, natch!”

He took his BS sword in hand;

      Long time the LLM he sought—

So rested he by the Knowledge tree

      And stood awhile in thought.

And, as in deepest thought he stood,

      The Chatterbot, AI’s a-flame Came tripping through the webby wood,

      And ad-libbed as it came!

One, two! One, two! And through and through

      The Occam’s blade went snicker-snack!

He left it dead, and with its head

      He went galumphing back.

“And hast thou slain the Chatterbot?

      Come to my arms, my beamish boy!

O frabjous day! Callooh! Callay!”

      He chortled in his joy.

‘Twas guiling and the Valley boyz

      Did hype and gamble on the web

All flimsy were the ‘standard’ marks,

      Olympic maths o’erplayed

Hilary Sutcliffe
44m

Jeez, I was involved in this sort of conversation years ago, it is total utter bllx and always was. There may be three reasons:

1. I think you are right Gary "the real move here is simply, as it so often is, to hype the product — basically by saying, hey, look at how smart our product is, it’s so smart we need to give it rights." Just marketing basically.

2. It is also a form of deliberate disinformation and distraction to take our time and attention away from the real problems we have to address. In Grant Ennis's 9 Frames of Disinformation from his excellent book Dark PR, which we adapted for social media, food and cigarettes, it is part of the programme of taking focus away from a problem that is fine tuned in so many areas. Grant uses food, transport and climate to make the point.

3. Where I was involved it was the philosophers, who always need new things to pontificate and speculate about signifying not much. So this was just another social science gravy train which might get some cash from the EU.

We have concluded that the best thing is not to dignify it with any further airtime and let it stand alone for everyone to see clearly the total nonsense it is.

