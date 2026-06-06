Marcus on AI

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CLAUDIO BUFFARA's avatar
CLAUDIO BUFFARA
5h

AI lab: We are on the verge of creating something which may destroy humanity.

Investors: I’ve got to get a piece of this action!

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Jim Ryan's avatar
Jim Ryan
5h

Jesus fucking christ, is this a competetion between all the tech bros to see who can be the biggest asshole!

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