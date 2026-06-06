So many headlines like these

but did Anthropic actually call for a pause?

No. Not really. Read carefully:

Reading between the lines, they want it both ways.

They *don’t* actually want a pause - at least for now. Rather, they want to (and will) rush ahead, hinting at “least cautious actors” for justification.

Instead, they want people to talk about an “option” they don’t actually plan to take, and are unlikely to ever take. (More likely, they will like always hint at China, and continue rush ahead.)

It’s an incredible, cost-free piece of rhetoric — perfectly timed for the IPO.

Caveat emptor. Caveat lector.