No, Anthropic did not call for a pause on AI development
Not really
So many headlines like these
but did Anthropic actually call for a pause?
No. Not really. Read carefully:
Reading between the lines, they want it both ways.
They *don’t* actually want a pause - at least for now. Rather, they want to (and will) rush ahead, hinting at “least cautious actors” for justification.
Instead, they want people to talk about an “option” they don’t actually plan to take, and are unlikely to ever take. (More likely, they will like always hint at China, and continue rush ahead.)
It’s an incredible, cost-free piece of rhetoric — perfectly timed for the IPO.
Caveat emptor. Caveat lector.
AI lab: We are on the verge of creating something which may destroy humanity.
Investors: I’ve got to get a piece of this action!
Jesus fucking christ, is this a competetion between all the tech bros to see who can be the biggest asshole!