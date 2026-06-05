Marcus on AI

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Taylor Rose's avatar
Taylor Rose
7h

I’ll translate this blog for the normies. “We did nothing new but we need more of your money, please look here and give us your money or be left behind to foreign country A… or maybe it’s country B… let me check with our CFO, or is it the CTO that handles this?”

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Tish Grier's avatar
Tish Grier
7h

So glad the S&P came to its senses and sussed out Musk's grifty shell game. Fuxk him. This is about people's money, and rhat his IPO isn't the be all and end all for IPOs

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