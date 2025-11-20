On shovels, Nvidia, and the AI Gold Rush
Nvidia leapt up a few points today, after last night’s earning’s call, and Barron’s raced to report how grandly things were going, posting this headline at 10:28 am est.
But the “surge” on earnings appears to have been short-lived; all the opening gains have been lost as I write this three hours later. Instead, the stock is currently down for the day:
Where it will stop, up, down, or sideways, nobody knows. But here are some things worth considering, and which might explain why although earnings were excellent, some concerns remain.
Going into Nvidia’s report
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Marcus on AI to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.