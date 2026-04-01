Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denver Fletcher's avatar
Denver Fletcher
5d

The biggest danger to employees is that their employers believe the hype and fire them.

Klarna has already been through this full cycle of believing the hype, firing hundreds of support staff, watching customer satisfaction go off the cliff, hiring back hundreds of people… one of the little-recognized benefits of the speed of AI business is that we’re getting to witness the entire Gartner Hype Cycle in the space of months, not decades.

Reply
Share
1 reply
toolate's avatar
toolate
5d

Seems like the scarier option is that AI will displace some workers in the inevitable enshitification schemes and the quality and safety of most everything will just degrade in a race to the bottom.

Reply
Share
11 replies
67 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gary Marcus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture