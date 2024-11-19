A new AI study is making the rounds, claiming that ChatGPT can write poetry that is “indistinguishable” from William Shakespeare.

Um, by whom?

§

My frequent collaborator Ernest Davis had a careful look at the study, methods, materials, etc, and not just the headline.

His dissection of the poetry study makes for an entertaining read. I don’t want to spoil all the fun, but I’ll say this:

Come for quotes like this “the AI poems seem like imitations that might have been produced by a supremely untalented poet who had never read any of the poems he was tasked with imitating, but had read a one-sentence summary of what they were like”. Stay for the Appendix, entitled “Particularly terrible lines”. §

As Ben Riley opined on my new favorite social media site, Bluesky (you can find me there at @garymarcus.bsky.social), it’s a great takedown:

Davis’s full critique (and a link to the study itself) can be found here.

Gary Marcus hopes he has taught you by now to never trust the hype.