Passing along this scoop from Kevin Roose:
Roose supplied a gift link: https://x.com/kevinroose/status/1797992577255518480?s=61
The letter itself, cosigned by Bengio, Hinton, and Russell, can be found here https://righttowarn.ai. I fully endorse its four recommendations:
Gary Marcus
Someone needs to look at scale.ai guys too. They just raised $1bil. and do most of the RLHF for the big models. Very little transparency and they're doing this: https://defensescoop.com/2024/02/20/scale-ai-pentagon-testing-evaluating-large-language-models/
Employees: we are not so sure that we are benefiting humanity these days….