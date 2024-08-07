⚠️ Something terrifying just snapped in place:

• Sam Altman has acknowledged wanting to train on everyone's personal documents (Word files, email etc)

• ChatGPT has gathered unprecedented amounts of personal data

• Sam founded WorldCoin, known for their eye-scanning orb

• OpenAI recently put Paul Nakasone (ex NSA) on the board

• OpenAI just put in money in a $60M fundraise with a Webcam company and is planning hardware joint venture with them.

Altman wants to know - and monetize - everything about you.

He might succeed.

Share

Share Marcus on AI