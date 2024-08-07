⚠️ Something terrifying just snapped in place:
• Sam Altman has acknowledged wanting to train on everyone's personal documents (Word files, email etc)
• ChatGPT has gathered unprecedented amounts of personal data
• Sam founded WorldCoin, known for their eye-scanning orb
• OpenAI recently put Paul Nakasone (ex NSA) on the board
• OpenAI just put in money in a $60M fundraise with a Webcam company and is planning hardware joint venture with them.
Altman wants to know - and monetize - everything about you.
He might succeed.
Just like Google hyping Google Glass or similar instances. They want to know what's in your house so they can sell you better (well, more) stuff. What Altman's doing isn't a novel idea, but the scope is staggering.
Get a sock and a padlock.