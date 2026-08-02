Marcus on AI

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David Lichtenstein's avatar
David Lichtenstein
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Your one of the few voices out there who are not crowdthink, blind cattle chasing Sam Altman's newest marketing gimmick. I commend you for your independence, your honesty of vision, and I have a sneaking suspicion inside of me says you are probably right, and this huge breakthru fades away in the night with all the fury of a bad movie.

You are the only one who has nothing to lose if OpenAI goes sideways.

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D.S.
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Earlier today from AI...

Population Breakdown by Age Brackets

Ages 18 to 64: ~202.7 million total

Ages 25 to 64: ~64% of the total U.S. population (roughly 218 million)

Ages 65 and older: ~61.2 million

Remarkably, there are more Americans 25-64 than 18-64.

(Also, the previous query had 65+ at 64 million)

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