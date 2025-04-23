Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dakara's avatar
Dakara
5h

Wow, how long can this house of cards last. I've had the same experience with o3. It seems to hallucinate worse than other top models, just with greater sophistication. I also found it claiming to have gathered information from the web or databases when it clearly did no such thing.

And Anthropic recently released a paper that explores the internal "reasoning" steps of these models. I think this sufficiently exposes the lack of any real reasoning if it wasn't already obvious.

FYI, wrote more on that here - https://www.mindprison.cc/p/no-progress-toward-agi-llm-braindead-unreliable

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
hexheadtn's avatar
hexheadtn
5h

Excellent article. Coming from a scientific world of research (machine learning in human genetics), I wondered how well the results of all these hyped up LLM's replicate. Your feedback is what I suspected. AI has gone through many iterations of trying to be practical as a tool. LLM's are fun toys.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gary Marcus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture