Marcus on AI

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David T's avatar
David T
3d

If there is actually a hack like this in production, then the AI labs and people working there need to face the same criminal or civil consequences as if they themselves did it. The AI labs benefit from us thinking that their products are entities or beings capable of fault, rather than tools built by humans. Then you'll see these problems almost magically work themselves out.

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Paul Cornish's avatar
Paul Cornish
3d

A simple basic question - if this was run on a sand boxed system then why was there any link to the outside world?

The mere fact it got to external access means it wasn’t a full 100% sand boxed

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